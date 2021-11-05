First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at CIBC

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.13.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

Shares of First Capital Realty stock opened at C$18.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,576.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.84. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.14.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.