First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by 36.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. First Financial Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $53.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $390,535. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of First Financial Bankshares worth $18,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

