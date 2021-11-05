First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

FFNW stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.56. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.65%. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

