First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.29

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.29 and last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 1539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $799.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

