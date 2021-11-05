First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $221.46

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $221.46 and last traded at $221.46, with a volume of 2785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.