First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $74.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. Barclays boosted their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.63.

Shares of FSLR traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.07. The stock had a trading volume of 47,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. First Solar has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 31.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Solar by 2.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

