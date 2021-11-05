First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 4,395 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,022 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Signature Bank worth $17,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $319.49 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $327.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBNY. Maxim Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

