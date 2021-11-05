First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $16,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 157.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 22,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,586,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after buying an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

