First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $325.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.16. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $226.99 and a one year high of $329.93.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.48. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.