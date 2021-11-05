First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,381 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $17,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 460,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,735,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 179,297 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.92.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.79.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

