First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 582,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,440,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 23.77% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMAR. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,175,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 81,674 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $2,299,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $2,013,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the period.

FMAR stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.