First Trust Advisors LP Sells 21,754 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,754 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Trex worth $19,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Trex by 14.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 799,475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after buying an additional 1,938,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,914,000 after buying an additional 160,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $113.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.83. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $115.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TREX. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

