Fiserv, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Fiserv stock opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

