Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 30.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 359,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,058 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Five Point were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Five Point by 50.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Five Point by 9.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Five Point by 22.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five Point by 23.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Five Point by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Point alerts:

NYSE:FPH opened at $7.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.