Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Up 18.5% in October

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 4,590,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $153.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.86 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.66 and its 200-day moving average is $174.17. Five9 has a one year low of $130.32 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Get Five9 alerts:

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after purchasing an additional 408,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 224,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Financial lowered Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.19.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.