Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Up 18.5% in October

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 4,590,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of Five9 stock opened at $153.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.86 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.66 and its 200-day moving average is $174.17. Five9 has a one year low of $130.32 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.
In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Financial lowered Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.19.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
