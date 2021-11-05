Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 238,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.