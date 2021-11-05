Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BDL stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

