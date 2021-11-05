Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $125.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.92.

FND has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $1,638,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,350 shares of company stock worth $37,896,356. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

FND traded down $8.90 on Tuesday, hitting $134.41. 31,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.