FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Shares Up 7.5%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) shares shot up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.72 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLSmidth & Co. A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

