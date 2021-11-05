FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.590-$6.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.FMC also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.80-2.20 EPS.

NYSE FMC traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $104.35. 1,395,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average is $104.23. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that FMC will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.93.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

