Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446,589 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,863,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 98.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,241,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,659,000 after purchasing an additional 323,794 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 131,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $6,027,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

