Fmr LLC Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,522 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

IRTC opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

