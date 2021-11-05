Fmr LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20,740.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

