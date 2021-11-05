Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYK. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of IYK stock opened at $188.26 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a one year low of $151.17 and a one year high of $188.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.01.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

