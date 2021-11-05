Fmr LLC Invests $310,000 in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

