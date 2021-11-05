Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,070,000 after buying an additional 161,744 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 726,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after buying an additional 261,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after buying an additional 18,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.35.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

