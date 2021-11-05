Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 119.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after buying an additional 62,447 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,289,000 after buying an additional 44,624 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,382,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,050,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4,952.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHF opened at $280.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $221.69 and a twelve month high of $283.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.14 and a 200 day moving average of $266.60.

