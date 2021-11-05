Fmr LLC Sells 327,131 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,131 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,255,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 91,757 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

