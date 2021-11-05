FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,571 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 260.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,866 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 63,464 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Yelp by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,536 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Yelp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,067 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $980,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

NYSE:YELP opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.37 million. Research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

