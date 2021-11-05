FORA Capital LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,001,638,000 after purchasing an additional 191,758 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equifax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Equifax by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Equifax by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,157,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Equifax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.63.

EFX opened at $284.58 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $284.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.47 and a 200-day moving average of $250.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.