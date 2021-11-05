FORA Capital LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 339.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Several analysts recently weighed in on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
