FORA Capital LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 339.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. As a group, analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

