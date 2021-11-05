FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SC opened at $41.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

