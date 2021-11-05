FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 293 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in STERIS by 89.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,162,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 9.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,359,000 after buying an additional 82,313 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STE opened at $222.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $237.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 0.60.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens upped their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.17.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

