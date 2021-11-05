FORA Capital LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

