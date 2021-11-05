FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,295,000 after buying an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 391,064 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 604,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 132,026 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $34.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.