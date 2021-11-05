FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEKE. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in KE during the first quarter worth about $5,956,243,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,407,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387,539 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KE by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,784,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of -1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

