Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 114772311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on F. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

