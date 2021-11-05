Ford Motor to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ford Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will earn $1.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

F has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

