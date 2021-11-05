FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. FormFactor reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 60.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after buying an additional 92,511 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.