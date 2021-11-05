FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. FormFactor reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FormFactor.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 60.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after buying an additional 92,511 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FORM opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.
Featured Story: Trading on Margin
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.