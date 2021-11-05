Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sets New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $54.44 and last traded at $54.44, with a volume of 149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Forrester Research news, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $40,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Neil Bradford purchased 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $204,433.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 8,262 shares of company stock valued at $394,189 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Forrester Research by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 8.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 1.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Forrester Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

