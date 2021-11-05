Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sets New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $54.44 and last traded at $54.44, with a volume of 149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.
The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Forrester Research by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 8.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 1.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.
Forrester Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORR)
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
