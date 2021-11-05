Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for about 1.1% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $64.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $72.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

