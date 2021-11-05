Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.62. The stock had a trading volume of 25,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,761. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.22. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $199.98 and a twelve month high of $290.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

