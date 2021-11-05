Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 7,500 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,266,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

