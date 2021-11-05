Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 376.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 418,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,893,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $390.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

