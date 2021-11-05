Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.32. 32,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,192,609. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.74. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $308.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $300.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.14.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total value of $4,999,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 867,164 shares of company stock worth $236,974,607. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

