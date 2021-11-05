Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT opened at $338.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $345.25. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.39.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

