Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $347.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $248.00 to $347.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $338.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.57 and a 200-day moving average of $267.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $345.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,615,533,000 after buying an additional 172,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after acquiring an additional 397,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,951,000 after buying an additional 121,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

