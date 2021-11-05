Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FTNT traded up $8.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.89. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $109.93 and a 52-week high of $345.25.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.43.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

