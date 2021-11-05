Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of FTNT traded up $8.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.89. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $109.93 and a 52-week high of $345.25.
In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
