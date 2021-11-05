Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$57.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.09.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS stock opened at $44.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.26. Fortis has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.