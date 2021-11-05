Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

FOJCY stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

